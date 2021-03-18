Modeselektor Announce New Mixtape 'Extended'

German producer duo Modeselektor will release new mixtape 'Extended' on April 9th.
The 27 track document was constructed under lockdown, with the duo re-tooling old material, and crafting fresh ideas.
Guests include Jackson & His Computer Band and legendary dub vocalist Paul St Hilaire, with the 66 minute span set to move from boom-bap hip-hop beats through to muscular avant techno.
Check out a preview below.
Trackilsting:
1. Minibus
2. Dentist
3. Sekt um 12
4. Tacken
5. Hood feat. Jackson & his Computerband
6. Rainy
7. Hyena Dancehall
8. Butlin's Minehead Interlude
9. Bangface
10. 1000 Kicks
11. Puls
12. Soda
13.Paradiso
14. Kupfer
15. U8
16. Ohm
17. The Germs
18. Stadtschloss
19. Disc
20. Movement feat. Paul St Hilaire
21. Keller
22. Mean
23. KlangKrieg
24. Cthulhu Drums
25. Bilbao
26. Lockdown
27. Devotion is such a strong word
Photo Credit: Birgit Kaulfuss
