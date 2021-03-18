Modeselektor Announce New Mixtape 'Extended'

German producer duo Modeselektor will release new mixtape 'Extended' on April 9th.

The 27 track document was constructed under lockdown, with the duo re-tooling old material, and crafting fresh ideas.

Guests include Jackson & His Computer Band and legendary dub vocalist Paul St Hilaire, with the 66 minute span set to move from boom-bap hip-hop beats through to muscular avant techno.

Check out a preview below.

Trackilsting:

1. Minibus

2. Dentist

3. Sekt um 12

4. Tacken

5. Hood feat. Jackson & his Computerband

6. Rainy

7. Hyena Dancehall

8. Butlin's Minehead Interlude

9. Bangface

10. 1000 Kicks

11. Puls

12. Soda

13.Paradiso

14. Kupfer

15. U8

16. Ohm

17. The Germs

18. Stadtschloss

19. Disc

20. Movement feat. Paul St Hilaire

21. Keller

22. Mean

23. KlangKrieg

24. Cthulhu Drums

25. Bilbao

26. Lockdown

27. Devotion is such a strong word

Photo Credit: Birgit Kaulfuss

