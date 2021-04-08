Modeselektor Announce New Film 'Work'

Modeselektor will share new art film 'Work' in full this month.

The German electronic duo's new 'Extended' mixtape lands this week, and it will be accompanied by a short film.

The new 60 minute film is linked to the creative universe their new mixtape occupies, and it was pieced together by director Krsn Brasko and creative director Tobias Staab.

Modeselektor's pulsating music provides the soundtrack, which features groundbreaking dancer Corey Scott-Gilbert.

Set to air on April 9th through www.arte.tv, it will be broadcast through their Facebook and YouTube channels.

Check out a preview of 'Work' below.

Photo Credit: Birgit Kaulfuss

