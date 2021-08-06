Modern Woman's 'Offerings' Arrives With Voyeuristic Video

Modern Woman have shared their new single 'Offerings'.

The project is led by Sophie Harris, and its roots extend to her early performances at spoken word nights.

Realising that she needed people around her to flesh out her vision, the group gradually came into focus - as she puts it, to "keep the tenderness and lyricism of folk music but blend this with heavier and weirder experimental elements..."

Modern Woman's new single 'Offerings' is out now, and it's the first release on End Of The Road Festival's freshly inaugurated in-house label.

As a song, 'Offerings' is difficult to place - sharply melodic while also being dark, and unsettling, its lyrical bent is set against the openness and immediacy of the arrangement.

Sandra Ebert directed the voyeuristic visuals, and she had the following to say...

"The song's lyrics about a voyeur leaving offerings for their neighbour definitely set the tone for the story. I wanted the video to match the tension within the song which starts off with this lingering feeling of uneasiness and then builds up to more and more intensity as the story progresses. The title 'Offerings' invites you to think of worship imagery, but we didn’t want to interpret things in a direct way and more so hint to references of our visual influences such as The Holy Mountain by Alejandro Jodorowsky and other 70s surrealist cinema."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Alex Stephen Thurston

