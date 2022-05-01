Modern Studies Share Gorgeous New Song 'Light A Fire'

Modern Studies return with new song 'Light A Fire'.

The group's sound remains impossible to pigeonhole, veering between neo-folk acoustic elements and lysergic psychedelia.

New album 'We Are There' is out on February 18th, a work that feels in perpetual evolution.

'Light A Fire' is online now, and it finds Modern Studies oscillating between pointed songwriting and playful experimentation.

Managing to capture some of their fleeting aesthetics, 'Light A Fire' is an exciting preview of the incoming album.

Photo Credit: Paul Marr

