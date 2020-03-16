Modern Nature Announce New Project 'Annual'

Modern Nature are set to release new project 'Annual' on June 5th.

The project is led by Jack Cooper, and their wonderful debut album 'How To Live' impacted last year.

Continually creative, the record is now followed by a fresh bout of songwriting, with Modern Nature expanding in several different directions.

Out on June 5th, it matches the group's organic tapestries - folk elements, psychedelic tropes - to spacious, languid arrangements.

Recorded in December at London's Gizzard Studio, Jack Cooper introduces the project by saying:

“It feels like there's scope and room to grow. I want the group to feel fluid and that whoever's playing with us can express themselves and interpret what they think this music is...”

New song 'Flourish' is online now, and it finds Modern Nature eases into fresh spaces, absorbing new methods in the process.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Benedicte Dacquin

