Modern Modern Life Shares 'The Hard Copy' EP In Full

Modern Modern Life has shared his new EP 'The Hard Copy' in full.

The musician - real name Frank Colucci - works across various disciplines, but the core of his work relates to electronic production and club culture.

Out now, 'The Hard Copy' was constructed during lockdown, a period in which he felt able to truly focus on his work.

He says: “I was able to experiment to really find a sound that I felt was authentic to me and presented the song ideas in a way that created an immersive and emotive feeling...”

The five track EP is out now, with Modern Modern Life also sharing the video for standout cut 'Something About It'.

A dazzling feast of digitalism that rushes headlong towards the future, you can catch the full visuals for 'Something About It' below, and then check out the EP in full after the jump.

Photo Credit: Joe Puxley

