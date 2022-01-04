Moderat Embrace Beauty With 'MORE LOVE'

Moderat embrace beauty with new song 'MORE LOVE'.

The electronic collective reconvene for a new album, with 'MORE D4TA' set to be released on May 13th.

'MORE LOVE' is the third preview from the full length, and it's the last track to land before the album itself.

Billed as a celebration of life, it owes a debt to vocalist Sascha Rin's regular visits to Berlin’s Gemäldegalerie.

Entranced by Botticelli’s Venus, he began to re-imagine the figure as a woman dancing alone at night, a sole spark amid encroaching darkness.

A vivid moment, the muscular electronics are met by one of Sascha Ring's most luminous vocals.

