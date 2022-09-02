Moderat Announce New Album 'MORE D4TA'

Electronic project Moderat will release new album 'MORE D4TA' on May 13th.

The group - Apparat (a.k.a. Sascha Ring) and Modeselektor (a.k.a. Gernot Bronsert and Sebastian Szary) - went on hiatus in 2017, after releasing three outstanding albums.

Emerging from the shadows, Moderat have re-united, with their fourth album landing this Spring.

Out on May 13th, 'MORE D4TA' - the title is an anagram of Moderat 4 - features 10 tracks, and 46 minutes 33 seconds of new music.



