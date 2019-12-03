Model Man's 'Beta' Is A Lush Electronic Creation

Rising production duo Model Man have shared their surging new electronic creation 'Beta'.

The pair's highly regarded debut EP 'City Songs Pt. 1' was launched earlier this year, and caused a ripple of hype online.

Now working with Mahogany Music, the production duo's latest song finds Model Man capturing their own imperfections.

Subtle in its soulful approach, there are numerous curious creative moments - from those piano touches, through to the rising percussive ticks, or even those recurring vocals.

Submerged in its effects, it feels like a wave of sound breaking on the shore, continually surging and retreating.

Model Man comment: "'Beta' is about a love of imperfections. Capturing the journey and process and not worrying about the end result."

Tune in now.

Catch Model Man at London's Studio 9294 on February 5th.

