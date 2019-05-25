Moby Sort Of Apologises To Natalie Portman

Moby has posted a new statement on Instagram regarding his past relationship with Natalie Portman.

The producer discusses the relationship in his new book, with Then It Fell Apart supposedly documenting a period when the two dated.

The actress disputed this, and labelled Moby's version of events "very disturbing", pointing to the 14 year age difference between the two.

Moby has posted a number of statements doubling down on his narrative, but this latest statement is a sort of apology to Natalie Portman.

He writes: "As some time has passed I've realized that many of the criticisms leveled at me regarding my inclusion of Natalie in Then It Fell Apart are very valid."

"I also fully recognize that it was truly inconsiderate of me to not let her know about her inclusion in the book beforehand, and equally inconsiderate for me to not fully respect her reaction. I have a lot of admiration for Natalie, for her intelligence, creativity, and animal rights activism, and I hate that I might have caused her and her family distress."

Check out the full statement below:

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.