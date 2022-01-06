Moby Launches New Label Always Centred At Night

Moby has launched new imprint Centred At Night.

The new electronic label aims to platform fresh voices and facilitate creative conversations, steering away from the mainstream.

In Moby's own words, the label will pivot away from “our current, fear-driven, algorithmic-based culture.”

The imprint launches with a brand new EP, a four-tracker that finds Moby working alongside Aynzil Jones.

“The goal for always centered at night is to do something uncompromising,” he says. “To make music that is emotional, atmospheric and potentially beautiful. And what better use of this weird privilege I have than trying to foster creative expression that has uncompromising integrity?”

Moby adds: “There’s so much fear out there. I talk to my friends who are creatives and it breaks my heart because they don’t trust themselves anymore. It seems like the only criteria is: “Can I sell this to a corporation? Will a corporation pay me to make it? Will I get enough ‘shares’ and ‘likes’?”

“What happened to the idea that art and culture should be a contemptuous refuge from the mainstream, as opposed to this lickspittle, running dog accommodation to the mainstream? And so what I have to say to artists I want to work with is: ‘Look. We’re trying to make something unique, and idiosyncratic, and personal and the music and lyrics don’t need to explain themselves. They can be obscure, they can be whatever you want them to be.’”

New track 'medusa' is online now - tap in below.

