Moby Has Remixed George FitzGerald

Moby has stepped in to remix George FitzGerald - and the results are pretty damn intriguing.

George FitzGerald returned earlier in the year, releasing new album 'All That Must Be' and launching his stellar live show.

Standout track 'Burns' has now been given the remix treatment, with super-producer Moby stepping in to the breach.

Yep, that Moby - but this one delves into his house and techno roots, a hypnogogic piece of digital production that blurs, and adds fresh nuance to the original.

A cool twist on George FitzGerald's original production, there's a percussive edge amidst the billowing electronics that inexorably draws you in.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Rhodri Brooks

