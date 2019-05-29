Moby Cancels Book Tour

Moby has cancelled his upcoming book tour.

The producer's new autobiographical tome Then It Fell Apart has caused huge controversy, with Natalie Portman objecting to a passage in which Moby claims they dated.

Attempting to double down on the claims, Moby eventually accepted he was in the wrong, and posted an apology on Instagram.

A proposed book tour of the UK and Ireland had been arranged, including appearances at Hay Literary Festival, London’s EartH, Manchester’s Martin Harris Centre and Dublin’s Liberty Hall Theatre.

These events will not now go ahead, with Moby stating he wants to "go away for a while".

Moby's official website states: "moby is canceling all upcoming public appearances for the foreseeable future. we apologise for any inconvenience this may cause. all tickets will be refunded at the point of purchase, and moby is happy to provide signed bookplates to everyone who bought tickets to these events."

Moby finished by apologising once more on social media:

"I am the one who released the book without showing it to the people I wrote about. I’m the one who posted defensively and arrogantly. I’m the one who behaved inconsiderately and disrespectfully, both in 2019 and in 1999. There is obviously no one else to blame but me. Thank you, and I’m sorry."

Read his statement below.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.