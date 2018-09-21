MOBO Awards To Take A Gap Year

The organisers of the MOBO Awards have confirmed the ceremony will take a gap year in 2018.

Founded in 1996, the awards celebrate Music Of Black Origin, and have grown to make international headlines.

Stormzy was the big winner at last year's ceremony, with the MOBO team set to take a year out in 2018.

There will be no ceremony in 2018, they confirm, with plans to return with a "bigger, revamped show" in 2019.

Founder Kanya King wrote: "We understand the Mobos will be missed this year but we will return next year, bigger and bolder..."

Read the statement in full below.

Official Statement from @KanyaKing + MOBO: Today we announce a brand-new era for MOBO and an exciting new chapter for the @MOBOAwards: https://t.co/Nbk9wfREck pic.twitter.com/Ca07wcpJiU — MOBO (@MOBOAwards) September 25, 2018

