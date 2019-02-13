MOBO Awards To Return To London In 2020

MOBO Awards will return to London next year.

The ceremony long called London its home, before departing for cities around the country.

Taking time out to find fresh focus, the MOBO Awards will return in 2020 at a venue in the capital.

Taking place on November 12th at The SSE Arena, Wembley, it's close to where founder Kanya King CBE grew up.

The line up is being kept under guard, but previous events have boasted home grown icons such as Sade, Amy Winehouse and Stormzy as well as international artists P. Diddy, Beyoncé and Jay-Z.

Grab your ticket HERE.

MOBO Awards will take place on November 12th, 2020.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.