Moaning's 'Ego' Allows The Band To Explore Other Perspectives

Post-punk group Moaning will release new album 'Uneasy Laughter' on March 20th.

The band have taken a step back, with vocalist Sean Solomon going through some personal issues.

Newly sober, he began educating himself on mental health, exploring the everyday anxieties that plague our lives.

New album 'Uneasy Laughter' is out on March 20th, with lead song 'Ego' finding the group viewing life from other perspectives.

Attempting to shelve the 'Ego' of the title, the probing post-punk dynamic perfectly aligns with the deconstructive nature of the lyrics.

Sean Solomon comments:

"The lyrics are about letting go of your own bullshit to help other people. Wanting to love yourself to love others. The ego can make you feel like you’re the greatest person in the world or the worst..."

"It makes you think your problems are abnormally different which is isolating and rarely true. The song is a reminder that listening to other perspectives is important and beneficial to both parties involved."

Photo Credit: Michael Schmelling

