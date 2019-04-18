moa moa's 'Yellow Jacket' Is An Excellent Wonky Jammer

moa moa is a new project, one that pits pop ideals against a thirst for fresh sonics.

The group actually started as a distraction, with singer James Ratcliffe finding himself unfulfilled in his day job, penning jingles for adverts.

As a result, moa moa have a real sense of freedom and independence in their music, a kind of wonky-pop template informed by psychedelia.

Imagine Unknown Mortal Orchestra's more coherent moments and you'll be close, with new single 'Yellow Jacket' dropping via Council Records.

Seizing upon the blurred lines between pop and music's leftfield, 'Yellow Jacket' points to hitherto unexplored audio avenues.

James Ratcliffe comments...

"'Yellow Jacket' is the symbiosis between a neanderthal approach to rhythm and pithy reharmonisation's of vicious guitar riffs. Lyrically the first and second verse chart the call and response of a couple articulating their emotions (poorly)."

"I wanted to use the kind of cliche's that we all find ourselves using when we're trying to navigate feelings of jealousy, love and desire, poking fun at the idea that by doing so, we're successfully achieving some kind of self-preservation. Because deep down we all know we're not really, and it’s just a silly dance."

We've been handed the lyric video for 'Yellow Jacket' before anyone else - tune in now.

