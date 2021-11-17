moa moa Relish Escapism With 'Drive'

London risers moa moa locate a thrilling form of escapism on new single 'Drive'.

The band released their excellent Speedy Wunderground single ‘Coltan Candy’ earlier in the year, a song dripping with possibility.

'Drive' finds moa moa clicking into gear, a song that taps into the unleashed energies rippling out of us all post-lockdown.

The whirling synths have a psychedelic touch, while there's almost a baggy sway to the percussive engine underneath.

Singer James Ratcliffe explains that ‘Drive’ is “a playful take on my apathy towards the idea that the world was suddenly going to be flipped on its head because we'd all sat around in our houses for a year.”

Keyboardist and guitarist Connor James adds: “I think 'Drive' is our best work to date. Since we've had the chance to tour and play live properly, we've all really enjoyed the immediacy of the tune, and how fun and brash it is. We're all incredibly weird when we're together and 'Drive' is a great manifestation of that!”

A punchy, direct yet disorienting experience, you can check out 'Drive' below.

Photo Credit: Ciaran Grant

