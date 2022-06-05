mntgmry's 'Fire Bird' Is An Anti-War Statement

Funk-pop voyager mntgmry returns with new single 'Fire Bird'.

The single was penned during the dark weeks of March, when Russian sent its armed forces into Ukraine.

Sketched out as an emotional response, 'Fire Bird' was designed as something to uplift the Ukrainian people.

A howl of protest wrapped around a funky pop ear-worm, 'Fire Bird' is instantly infectious.

mntgmry comments...

'Fire Bird' is a song of protest against the Russian invasion of Ukraine. It is hard not to feel completely powerless when faced with images of such unnecessary violence and loss of human life. But as an artist I feel one way that I can contribute to this terrible conflict is to help empower Ukrainians fighting for their country.

This song was created to boost the morale of Ukrainian soldiers and citizens fighting against this heartless and cowardly invasion. It contains some controversial language and themes, but a person’s right to safety and autonomy is unquestionable, and it is always OK to defend oneself.

All proceeds from the song and video will be donated to Ukrainian relief efforts - tune in below.

