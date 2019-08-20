MNNQNS Share Stuttering, Electrifying New Single 'Fall Down'

French group MNNQNS somehow twist space around, using those dimensions in a strikingly different sense.

Inspired by everyone from Preoccupations to Welsh culture, the band's dense, literate songwriting is charged with creative energy.

The band's debut album 'Body Negative' lands on October 11th via Fat Cat Records, a kind of future-facing post-punk brew.

New single 'Fall Down' has that stuttering, so-fast-it's-slow feel that Wire mastered, but there's a sideways Gallic burst alongside this.

Vocalist Adrian D'Epinay says of it: "The lyrics are inspired by a 60s Italian movie that I saw as a child and whose name I've forgotten. It was a simple love story/road movie that ends up with the character abruptly falling off a cliff while driving. That was the first time I was confronted with a story that didn't have a happy ending so it stuck in my head for years. If anyone knows what film it is please let me know!"

Florent Woods Dubois directed the video, and the initial concept was to shoot a very fast sequence in one go, and then slow it down, playing with the results.

It's a sort of metaphor for MNNQNS' experiences on the road, and the way travel distorts your sense of time.

Plus, there's masks: lots of masks.



