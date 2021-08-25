Mnelia's 'My Bad' Continues Her Rise

Soulful riser Mnelia states her case on new song 'My Bad'.

Growing up in North West London, Mnelia initially wanted to be a UN peace keeper, watching fraught situations unfold on the news.

Eventually, though, she turned her attentions inwards - and translated her own fraught situations into songs.

New release 'My Bad' continues her gliding ascent, and it's a dose of stellar R&B songwriting with a touch of that UK grit.

Blending nostalgic tropes with a rugged sense of individuality, the neat guitar line - from AOD - is augmented by production from multi-platinum team TSB and IO.

The star of the show is Mnelia, though: “Why you so obsessed me? Save all that energy...”

Check out the 'luxe visuals below.

