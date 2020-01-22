MJ Guider Channels Stark, Gothic Shoegaze On 'Sour Cherry Bell'

MJ Guider will release new album 'Sour Cherry Bell' on September 18th.

The songwriter - real name Melissa Guion - made her debut with kranky in 2016, releasing the full length project 'Precious Systems'.

Restrained, minimalist musicality that leaned on shoegaze, her gothic inflections leant the project a funereal air.

New album 'Sour Cherry Bell' follows on from this, with the title track available on Bandcamp now.

Out on September 18th, the project is billed as a reckoning of sorts, with MJ Guider pushing her artistry out further and further.

She comments: “I was curious to see how far I could go with them, even if that meant reaching the ends of their capacity to do what I wanted. But I never exhausted them and they never exhausted me.”

Pushed along by those sub-zero electronic elements, the title track finds MJ Guider moving into inky twilight dioramas, while pursuing those gothic tinges.

Tune in now.

<a data-cke-saved-href="http://mjguider.bandcamp.com/album/sour-cherry-bell" href="http://mjguider.bandcamp.com/album/sour-cherry-bell">Sour Cherry Bell by MJ Guider</a>

Photo Credit: Craig Mulcahy

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.