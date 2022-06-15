MJ Cole's 'You Got Me' Is A "Summery Garage Delight"

MJ Cole has shared his new single 'You Got Me'.

A continuation of his garage two-step style, 'You Got Me' follows single 'I Need'.

Released via 892 Recordings, 'You Got Me' is a progressive garage track that erupts into synth.

"You got me so high," warbles his vocal sample before being taken over by a jumping and popping bassline. The track provides a soundscape of positivity for listeners to float away to.

Built from scratch whilst streaming live on Twitch, Cole developed and finalised the track live in another step-by-step Twitch stream.

'You Got Me' is another taster of "summery garage delights" teasing a further release from the producer later this year.

Words: Gem Stokes

