MJ Cole's 'You Got Me' Is A "Summery Garage Delight"

MJ Cole has shared his new single 'You Got Me'.
A continuation of his garage two-step style, 'You Got Me' follows single 'I Need'.
Released via 892 Recordings, 'You Got Me' is a progressive garage track that erupts into synth.
"You got me so high," warbles his vocal sample before being taken over by a jumping and popping bassline. The track provides a soundscape of positivity for listeners to float away to.
Built from scratch whilst streaming live on Twitch, Cole developed and finalised the track live in another step-by-step Twitch stream.
'You Got Me' is another taster of "summery garage delights" teasing a further release from the producer later this year.
Words: Gem Stokes
