MJ Cole Links With Freya Ridings On 'Waking Up'

MJ Cole continues his recent purple patch with new Freya Ridings aided single 'Waking Up'.

The producer's EP 'Foundations' caused a stir on its release a few months ago, further sign that MJ Cole was fixated on creating something new.

Continually sidestepping expectations, MJ Cole has linked with breakout vocalist Freya Ridings for a new system heater.

Out now, 'Waking Up' is a remarkably fresh collaboration, seemingly laid down in just one solitary studio session.

MJ Cole reveals...

"Freya is one in a million. She has a unique presence and aura which both come through in her music. We wrote 'Waking Up' in a single session, Freya delivering just two vocal takes as complete performances - no punching in or fixing. We set out to build the track with the waking up idea in mind - starting off with a haunting piano figure and then crescendoing towards the peak at the end of the second chorus. We’re both beyond excited to release this to the world.”

Freya adds: “Being in the studio with MJ Cole was such an authentic and spellbinding experience! So excited and proud that he’s officially releasing ‘Waking Up’ he’s one of my heroes and it’s an honour!”

Photo Credit: Fil Mawi

