MJ Cole Drops Soulful 2-Step Roller 'I Need'

Seminal UK producer MJ Cole has shared his new single 'I Need'.

One of the truly pivotal figures in the evolution of UK garage, MJ Cole remains firmly at the forefront.

New single 'I Need' blends the old with the new, with MJ Cole laying down a smooth 2-step roller.

Fusing together different sample sources, he's set about building something potent, and highly distinctive.

Out now on his own 892 Recordings, 'I Need' is a summer-ready anthem for those outdoor festival stages.

He comments...

"Rolling through the hills of texture and colour, 'I Need' is a blissed-out Summer-ready collage of samples and 2 step beats, taking the listener on a journey through a rich and dynamic sound world."

