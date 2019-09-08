Miya Miya's 'Hometown' Video Revels In Mystery

Rising force Miya Miya have shared their new single 'Hometown'.

A precocious blast, it follows the outrageous viral success of the band's storming debut 'Underwater'.

Building on this, the new release contains a soaring chorus, as Miya Miya look to put down roots, to uncover a sense of belonging.

The video airs through Clash, and it opens with a mysterious astronaut being washed up on a beach.

Attempting to piece together his story, the clip revolves around themes of loneliness and exploration, using some beautifully shot landscapes in the process.

It's a shoot that is extraordinarily inventive, especially given the current circumstances.

Miya Miya explain...

Given the current pandemic we couldn't shoot a music video like we usually would have, which presented a great challenge and an opportunity to be creative. We came across an amazing short film from a few years back and wondered if there was a way we could recut the footage ourselves to create a music video for 'Hometown' out of it.

Luckily the directors of it were cool to let us use it and we got a great visual for the song. Obviously we wish we could have been at these incredible locations shooting it with them but it fits so well with the music and we love how it turned out!

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.