Mixtape Club Launches - A Mix Series Where The DJs Get Paid

Local Action and Finn have launched new project Mixtape Club.

The new venture is essentially a cutting edge dance music mixtape series with a twist - the DJs involved will actually get paid.

The first season launches this week, and will feature six specially commissioned mixes from a range of different DJs.

The project is helmed by Local Action - one of our favourite labels - and Finn, who combines a potent vision on electronic culture with some fantastic tweets .

In a mission statement, the team write: "In the absence of local clubnights, DIY parties and grassroots raves, we want to do our bit to keep booking our favourite club acts and keep supporting DJs this year — both financially and artistically."

"Mixtape Club is a non-profit project and a work in progress. This is a new model to see if we can generate some grassroots support for DJs while clubs are closed and parties are on pause."

Running from January to July 2021, the first season of Mixtape Club looks to be essential listening.

Find out more HERE and get involved at their Patreon.

