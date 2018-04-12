Mixcloud Select Premium Subscription Service Launches

Audio streaming platform Mixcloud have launched their new Select subscription service, with a host of stations announced at launch includng our very own upgraded page here .

Listeners can now subscribe to Select creators channels, to directly support them and the artists featured in the shows with revenue.

Once subscribed users can download shows to listen to offline and view up-front track listings from the some of the best curators on the planet.

With over 15 million radio shows, and 1.3 million curators Mixcloud Select makes for a mighty stack of catch up listening to do at your own pace offline.

Creators including John Digweed, Afrojack, Nicole Mudaber and Lefto through to radio stations Brooklyn Radio, Soho Radio, and labels like Defected and Axtone records join Clash as launch partners.

Get involved here .

- - -

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.