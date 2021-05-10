Mitski's 'Working For The Knife' Is Truly Excellent

Mitski is back.

The American songwriter's fantastic 2018 album 'Be The Cowboy' received universal acclaim, sparking a huge international tour.

The past few weeks have seen Mitski drop signs of a potential new project, overhauling her socials and teasing fans.

New single 'Working For The Knife' is out now, and it's a fantastic return, matching Americana elements - the loping acoustic guitar chords - against black-edged shoegaze effects.

A work of supreme confidence, 'Working For The Knife' finds Mitski on the cusp of her 30s, prompting a dos of introspection.

Produced by long-term collaborator Patrick Hyland, it's a fantastic return. Mitski explains...

“It’s about going from being a kid with a dream, to a grown up with a job, and feeling that somewhere along the way you got left behind. It’s being confronted with a world that doesn’t seem to recognise your humanity, and seeing no way out of it...”

Tune in now.

Alongside the new single, Mitski has shared details of a full UK tour for 2022. Dates are as follows:

April

21 Bristol Marble Factory

22 Leeds University Stylus

23 Glasgow Queen Margaret Union

25 Dublin Vicar Street

26 Manchester O2 Ritz

28 London The Roundhouse

Photo Credit: Ebru Yildiz

