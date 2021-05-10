Mitski's 'Working For The Knife' Is Truly Excellent

Mitski is back.
The American songwriter's fantastic 2018 album 'Be The Cowboy' received universal acclaim, sparking a huge international tour.
The past few weeks have seen Mitski drop signs of a potential new project, overhauling her socials and teasing fans.
New single 'Working For The Knife' is out now, and it's a fantastic return, matching Americana elements - the loping acoustic guitar chords - against black-edged shoegaze effects.
A work of supreme confidence, 'Working For The Knife' finds Mitski on the cusp of her 30s, prompting a dos of introspection.
Produced by long-term collaborator Patrick Hyland, it's a fantastic return. Mitski explains...
“It’s about going from being a kid with a dream, to a grown up with a job, and feeling that somewhere along the way you got left behind. It’s being confronted with a world that doesn’t seem to recognise your humanity, and seeing no way out of it...”
Tune in now.
Alongside the new single, Mitski has shared details of a full UK tour for 2022. Dates are as follows:
April
21 Bristol Marble Factory
22 Leeds University Stylus
23 Glasgow Queen Margaret Union
25 Dublin Vicar Street
26 Manchester O2 Ritz
28 London The Roundhouse
Photo Credit: Ebru Yildiz
