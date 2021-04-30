Mitski Shares New Song 'The End'

Mitski has shared her new song 'The End'.

The songwriter has recorded a score for incoming graphic novel This Is Where We Fall, her first piece of new music since an Allie X collaboration last year.

Leading with 'The Baddy Man' back in March, Mitski follows this with new song 'The End'.

A brooding piece of noise pop that skirts close to shoegaze fantasies, it comes equipped with a spoken word passage from This Is Where We Fall writer Chris Miskiewicz.

Discussing the soundtrack project, Mitski says in a press note:

"It was exciting to make a soundtrack for a comic book. It allowed me to work outside of my usual songwriting form and try to approach it like a score, but without any of the cues that come with working alongside a moving image, which ended up being both freeing and challenging. I hope the end result helps to immerse you in the story!"

Check out 'The End' below.

Photo Credit: Holly Whitaker

