Mitski Shares Exquisite New Song 'Heat Lightning'

Mitski has shared her exquisite new song 'Heat Lightning'.

The songwriter's eagerly awaited new album 'Laurel Hell' is out on February 4th, with a UK tour to follow in April 2022.

Almost immediately selling out, there is a great deal of emotion placed on everything Mitski releases.

New song 'Heat Lightning' is suitably excellent, a gorgeous piece of songwriting that unfolds slowly, and gracefully.

Deft and literate, Mitski seems able to blend a narrative flourish with personal insight, resulting in flashes of outright genius.

Alex May directs the video for 'Heat Lightning', and there's a touch of Studio Ghibli about it - tune in now.

Photo Credit: Ebru Yildiz

