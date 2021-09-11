Mitski Announces New Album 'Laurel Hell'

Mitski will release new album 'Laurel Hell' on February 4th.

The songwriter's 2018 album 'Be The Cowboy' became a breakout moment, winning universal critical acclaim in the process.

A wonderful record, its aftermath prompted a period of re-evaluation from Mitski, one that saw her dig into the nature of her work.

New album 'Laurel Hell' is an expression of this, and in the press note Mitski explains that she needed to break down the binary associations with love songs.

“I needed love songs about real relationships that are not power struggles to be won or lost,” she explains. “I needed songs that could help me forgive both others and myself. I make mistakes all the time. I don't want to put on a front where I'm a role model, but I'm also not a bad person. I needed to create this space mostly for myself where I sat in that gray area.”

The new album is out on February 4th, and it's led by bold new single 'The Only Heartbreaker'; a Dan Wilson co-write, the lyric flips between sincerity and irony, exploring different roles in the process.

Mitski says the song depicts “the person always messing up in the relationship, the designated Bad Guy who gets the blame It could simply be about that, but I also wanted to depict something sadder beneath the surface, that maybe the reason you’re always the one making mistakes is because you’re the only one trying.”

The full video for 'The Only Heartbreaker' is online now - co-directed by Maegan Houang and Jeff Desom, you can watch it below.

Photo Credit: Ebru Yildiz

