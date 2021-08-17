Mister Strange Share Garage Rock Cut 'Moving Along'

Manchester garage rock outfit Mister Strange return with new single 'Moving Along'.

The four-piece blend vintage sounds - think The Stooges, or the seminal 'Nuggets' compilation - alongside newer groups, such as Ty Segall or even aspects of Pond in their sonic brew.

New EP 'I' lands on September 10th, and they exhibit their feral sound on this bold single.

Out now, 'Moving Along' rides those crunching guitar lines, with Mister Strange attempting to break out of the box life has placed them in.

Grinding to its finale, the song relies on the inter-dependant strength of the quartet. Say the band...

"As the title says; the song gives light to the mood we're all in right now. A feeling of looking ahead and getting on track to bring back the good energy and unstick your feet from the sludge which pours around you when it can. The song rides through a tight groove ridden start that moves into interjections of garage led freakouts that ride their way to an outro with the heavy firmly pressed into the palms of your hand. You're moving along with us, so get used to it."

Tune in now.