Mist Spars With Fredo On Heavyweight New Single 'So High'

Mist has a habit of picking out golden collaborators.

The Birmingham MC released his stellar EP 'Diamond In The Dirt' last year, with the tracklist boasting names such as Nines, Mr Eazi, Fekky, MoStack, and more.

His new single takes this a step further. 'So High' is a swaggering summer anthem, the superb production moving from hip-hop swagger to those chirruping vocal samples.

Mist spars with Fredo on the track, and his collaborator's stock could scarcely be higher after snatching number one spot on the Dave collab 'Funky Friday'.

Out now, 'So High' comes complete with lavish visuals shot in Costa Rica - tune in now.

