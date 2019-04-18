MIST Channels Dancehall Fire With 'Savage'

Birmingham rap artist MIST has dropped new single 'Savage'.

2019 was generous to MIST, who cracked the Top 10 and supported Drake at London's O2 Arena.

Opening the New Year with something huge, MIST channels dancehall vibes on his latest stellar single.

Out now, 'Savage' lifts the temperature a little, while adding some of that Birmingham menace for good measure amid the Zeph Ellis production.

KC Locke directs the fiery video, one that taps into the rapper's thirst for speed.

A real statement, you can check out 'Savage' below.

