Miss Grit's 'Running Slow' Is An Incantation

New York's Miss Grit has shared her other-worldly new song 'Running Slow'.

The songwriter released her 'Talk Talk' EP last year, an otherworldly piece of synth pop that left her flaws exposed to majestic effect.

Since then she's linked with Spanish Prayers, and her new single 'Running Slow' is the label's first non-Cigarettes After Sex release.

It's a bold move from the label, and their trust is repaid in a curiously affecting performance, almost lo-fi its embrace of humanistic flaws.

The vocals feel like an incantation, somewhere between Massive Attacks 'Teardrop' and Laurie Anderson's off piste pop phase.

An engaging triumph, it comes as Miss Grit prepares to play next month's Dot To Dot festival.

Check out 'Running Slow' below.

Catch Miss Grit at London venue Servants Jazz Quarters on May 28th.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.