Miss Grit's 'Imposter' Shrugs Off Those "Nagging Voices"

Korean-American songwriter Miss Grit has shared powerful new song 'Imposter'.

The song is the title track to her incoming EP, which is set to land on February 5th.

Lyrically, she deals with imposter syndrome, picking apart her insecurities as a young woman of colour in the public gaze.

It's not a song of defeatism, however; instead, Miss Grit is seeking a forward path, honed in her own resolute fashion.

As she puts it: “‘Impostor’ is the shredder I put all of the nagging voices in my head through.”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Natasha Wilson

