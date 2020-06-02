Miss Grit's 'Grow Up To' Uses Dramatic Shifts In Tone

Miss Grit has shared her new single 'Grow Up To' - tune in now.

The Korean-American musician - real name Margaret Sohn - will share her new EP later this week, with 'Impostor' set to land on February 5th.

New song 'Grow Up To' is a bold preview, a dynamic return that utilises crunching sonics and dramatic shifts in tone.

Pushed forward by Miss Grit's biting vocal, she sings: "When I fall dead I'll still crave the next place all the same / And in the morning I will wait till it's late for my fate, resuscitate..."

The songwriter explains that the song "is my ongoing obsession with what’s next... The lack of content with the present leads to the chaos and collapse of this song."

