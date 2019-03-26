MISOGI Introduces New Project 'Blood Moon Underworld'

MISOGI has shared details of his new project 'Blood Moon Underworld'.

MISOGI has worked with some stellar rap artists, creating beats for the likes of AJ Tracey, Lil Pump and Lil Yachty.

The artist's solo work, though, inhabits another realm entirely; murky, guitar led and electronic infused, it evokes a certain atmosphere, a certain palette.

New project 'Blood Moon Underworld' is incoming, led by curious new song 'Bleached'.

From the jagged opening section through to the immersive digital production, it channels its own path.

Plus, the voice during the finale sounds suspiciously like Sega Bodega...

Tune in now.

