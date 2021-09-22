Miso Extra Drops New Single '1013'

London based Miso Extra has shared her fantastic new single '1013'.

The English-Japanese artist introduced herself with 'Adventures Of Tricky 'N' Duke' earlier this summer, before laying out plans for her debut EP 'Great Taste'.

Out shortly on Beatnik Creative, it's led by this bold new single, with '1013' finding multi-lingual expression.

Matching wheezing accordion to old school hip-hop beats, there's a lingering darkness at work in '1013' which seems to tap into the cultural currents exposed by 2020.

The vocal moves between Japanese and English, and in her words "it centres around feeling frustrated and disillusioned in regards to the injustices we face in society, and trying to capture the frustration in finding a voice in a world that is obsessed with their digital self".

