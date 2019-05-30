Miro Shot Share The Daring Video For 'Are We Closer'

Multi-media project Miro Shot are truly breaking boundaries.

Opening up their creativity as never before, their pop-aligned electronics have an orchestral sweep, utilising all manner of guests.

Set to hold down a residency at VRHAM in Hamburg, the group will then touch down in London for a one off show on June 25th.

Miro Shot's fully immersive show has to be seen to be believed. A completely VR/AR vision, it's led by new single 'Are We Closer'.

A snippet from ambitious new album 'Servers' - itself due to land on June 28th - the single discusses the innate fear of technology, and how we should embrace it before these advancements are used against us.

The track also features the Macedonian Symphonic Orchestra, who also appear in the video, a striking, colour-soaked feast of technological ambition.

Speaking about the video, the collective, led by Roman Rappak, say: “This video and the song isn’t another ‘social media is bad and tech is bad’ tirade. It’s an argument for embracing technology - learn how to use these tools before they are used against you.”

“It seemed fitting that we would make a video for a song about technology, fake news, Brexit, social media and digital/human interaction in vertical/portrait, as it feels like asking people to watch this video on their phones made sense - the same device that news is spread on, that we talk to our loved ones on, and enjoy images of cats and the ‘100 Greatest Fails Of All Time’ is the perfect home for our video, and delivering it to their phones in a scrolling social media style ‘wall’ of content.”

“We deliberately used overwhelming levels of images and words, translating the lyrics into the languages spoken by the collective, following Marshall McLuhan’s ideas on the message changing depending on the medium it is consumed on. This video is a way of saying ‘let’s make a video with a positive message that is designed for the same screens that so many negative messages can be spread on.’”

Tune in now.

'Servers' will be released on June 28th - pre-order LINK.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.