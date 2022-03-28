Warp Records artist Mira Calix has died.

The South African born producer became one of the first female artists to sign to Warp Records.

A continual maverick, her catalogue constantly asked questions, both of herself and her audience.

Mira Calix returned in 2021, releasing her album 'Absent Origin' winning across the board praise.

Clash spoke to the electronic artist, probing the Warp catalogue through the lens of a female innovator.

Breaking the news of her death, Warp praised a "beautiful, caring human who touched the lives of everyone who has the honour of working with her..."

Calling her a "truly unique" artist, Warp say "she will be terribly missed by everyone at the label, staff and artists alike."

Rest in power, Mira Calix.