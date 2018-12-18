Mira Calix Announces New 'utopia' EP

Mira Calix is set to release her new 'utopia' EP on January 25th.

The acclaimed artist returns to Warp for the first time in a decade, with her new EP following ten years of mixed disciplinary work across the globe.

Out on January 25th, 'utopia' kind of returns Mira to her roots, as she readily admits:

“The past few years I’ve been making mostly installation, which I find thrilling, but the nature of my practice means I tend to work with many hands, many speakers, many materials, many musicians over long periods. It was really refreshing to make this EP, to give myself a time limit, a strict set of rules, a tight sonic palette and be fully autonomous as a writer, producer and musician.”

“In a way it’s going back to my roots, my first ever release on Warp was a 10’, but it also felt completely fresh, playful, to just build some tracks around a cinematic scene - something for friends to move to in the early hours of a louche house party!”

New song 'rightclick' is online now, and it was prompted by Utopia, a Random Acts film written and directed by novelist Adam Thirlwell.

The video follows Lily Cole and Lily McMenamy as they try to start a commune in their flat, but their free-thinking isn't matched by the cynicism of the everyday world.

Tune in below.

'utopia' tracklisting:

A1. rightclick

A2. just go along

B1. upper ups

B2. bite me

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.