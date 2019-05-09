Mind Rays Slay Hard On 'Maker's Remorse'

When Mind Rays dropped their PNKSLM debut 'Nerve Endings' it made a deep, lasting, potent impression.

The only thought left was... what next?

As it turns out, follow up 'Course Of Action' is bigger, bolder, faster, and more aggressive, an incisive, emphatic return.

Out on October 25th, it's trailed by urgent new single 'Maker's Remorse', a cavalcade of raucous garage-leaning noise.

Corrosive, post-punk leaning outbursts, there's a side order of 60s garage punk with 'Maker's Remorse'.

Sitting somewhere between The Sonics and Gang Of Four, it's an itchy, infectious return from the bold outfit.

The neat visuals for 'Maker's Remorse' were shot by Thijs Bliki, replacing each band member with a female musician - ranging from infants to leg-kicking guitar extroverts.

It's cool as hell - done and dusted in little more than 74 seconds, you can check it out below.

Mind Rays will release new album 'Course Of Action' on October 25th - order it HERE.

