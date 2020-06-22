Mind Of A Dragon Accused Of Sexual Assault

He has been dropped by Kiwi Rekords, and Slime Records...
Robin Murray
News
25 · 06 · 2020

Robin Murray /
News
/ / 25 · 06 · 2020
0

UK garage producer Mind Of A Dragon has been accused of sexual assault.

A full account of the alleged incident was posted on Twitter, detailing a traumatic assault in the back of a cab following an unnamed South London festival last summer.

Mind Of A Dragon was seemingly contacted by police in the aftermath of the incident, which the victim says left her traumatised.

The full account can be found here.

When the statement began to be shared online a number of outlets took action, with Conducta's Kiwi Rekords and Slime Records deleting the UKG producer's work.

Mind Of A Dragon has not commented on the incident.

Mind Of A Dragon
-

