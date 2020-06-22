Mind Of A Dragon Accused Of Sexual Assault

UK garage producer Mind Of A Dragon has been accused of sexual assault.

A full account of the alleged incident was posted on Twitter, detailing a traumatic assault in the back of a cab following an unnamed South London festival last summer.

Mind Of A Dragon was seemingly contacted by police in the aftermath of the incident, which the victim says left her traumatised.

The full account can be found here.

TRIGGER WARNING: details of s*xual ass*ult.



This is my experience with Grant Dragon aka mind of a dragon (@/mindofadragon)



1/2 pic.twitter.com/U5u4eRsbnh — (@afullix) June 23, 2020

When the statement began to be shared online a number of outlets took action, with Conducta's Kiwi Rekords and Slime Records deleting the UKG producer's work.

All forms of sexual abuse and misconduct is without any doubt unacceptable & should be rooted out immediately. I urge everyone to speak out against it & show solidarity with victims. Always. https://t.co/9RKwKFnknd — Conducta (@ConductaUK) June 24, 2020

A message from the Slime team regarding Mind Of A Dragon. pic.twitter.com/qXiIZNxqhh — Slime Recordings Group (@SlimeRecords) June 23, 2020

Keep Hush operates a zero tolerance policy regarding sexual abuse. We are removing Mind of a Dragons sets immediately and we will not be working with him in future.



We echo Conducta: speak up against abuse. Believe victims.



There is no place in our scene for abusive behaviour. https://t.co/ePjXmMa9SR — Keep Hush (@keephushuk) June 24, 2020

Mind Of A Dragon has not commented on the incident.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.