Miloe Strips Down Soaring Pop Jewel 'Winona'

Alt-pop riser Miloe has shared a live session take on his song 'Winona'.

The 19 year old songwriter sparked a wave of hype on the single's release, with his debut EP 'Greenhouse' now set to be re-released.

Dulcet pop tones with raw, indie elements, Miloe's work was hewn over long after school sessions with his friends.

With lockdown preventing Miloe from touring, the Minneapolis artist by way of The Democratic Republic of Congo returned to his bedroom for a neat session clip.

Stripping 'Winona' down to its bare elements, the result is a fun, innocent, and downright wholesome performance.

Miloe explains...

“This session is shot in the band storage room at Edison High School in NE Minneapolis. My friends and I spent hours jamming in this room, basically everyday. I would take any chance that I would get during the school day or after school to make music in the storage room."

"It’s definitely a privilege to have a healthy emotional outlet like that during the madness that is high school, I’m really appreciative of that because not many kids get that opportunity. The community around that school has been through many difficult times and experienced lots of loss but it's really supportive and filled with really strong people.”

