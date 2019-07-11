Milo Gore's 'Green Eyes' Is A Fantastic Piece Of Pop-Edged Indie

Milo Gore will release new album 'How Do You Cope While Grieving For The Living?' this summer.

The five-piece met while studying at Falmouth University in Cornwall, a quartet brought together by mutual interests and a shared sense of humour.

Each of those elements come to the fore on new single 'Green Eyes', a fizzing piece of pop-edged indie that lights the path for their new album.

'How Do You Cope While Grieving For The Living?' is out on August 20th, and this new single bursts out of the traps with relentless energy.

The video is online now, with Milo Gore commenting:

“The ‘Green Eyes’ music video is about the rise and fall of Milo’s past relationship. The video depicts the story of how he and his girlfriend first met, and consequently, how they drifted apart. The two should have never ended up together - they both had issues with their mental health, issues that were clearly going unchecked. Perhaps that’s what initially brought them together? However, it was sadly the thing that also tore them apart.”

“A video about self-discovery, that eventually ends with a smile, as Robi, the actor who plays Milo, ends up in the same place he had initially met his ex-girlfriend. The song, and the video, are both about learning to be content on your own again. Hindsight is a beautiful thing...”

Tune in now.

