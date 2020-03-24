Milo Bank$ x Chris Vella Hit Hard On New Single 'Sonder'

Milo Bank$ and Chris Vella hit hard on new single 'Sonder'.

The Maltese rap masterminds cause a ruckus on the new release, matching on-point production to some moody lyrics.

It's a down tempo number, one where the sonics are taut while the MCs display deft lyrical control.

Out now, the video is a reflection of the "shared loneliness" we're all going through, in this highly challenging year.

Chris Vella comments...

"We were trying to understand what this whole COVID-19 situation was, whilst also realising that everyone was going through this life event in their own way, some dealing with it better than others. It felt like a big eye-opener when you’re struggling with being stuck inside but knowing you’re safe. Whilst some of your friends are going through the motions themselves trying to figure out how to pay their rent."

"I feel like the video expresses the feeling of loneliness but a shared loneliness. One that every single person is going through in some way or another."

