MILLY Share Dreamy Alt-Rock Jam 'Birds Fly Free'

Los Angeles group MILLY have shared their new single 'Birds Fly Free'.

The group's new 'Wish Goes On' EP is incoming, due for release via Dangerbird Records on April 9th.

Having shared stages with the likes of DIIV and Swervedriver, we're hearing definite shoegaze overtones to the band's songwriting.

It's all done from a distinctly Stateside vantage point, however, meaning its allowed to intermingle with slow core, and early 90s alt-rock.

Take new single 'Birds Fly Free'. A fuzz-laden jammer that re-envisages J Mascis at the head of a dream pop outfit, it's a curiously contagious beast.

A further preview of their incoming EP, 'Birds Fly Free' offers up dream-like indications of where MILLY could head next.

Photo Credit: Mark Underwood

