Million Miles Tackles Heartbreak In A Soulful Way On 'Honey'

Parisian-born Sophie Baudry was on a mission.

Seeking out her own voice, she travelled across the United States, before her soulful wanderings took her back across the Atlantic to London.

Using the Million Miles moniker as a catch-all for her musical dalliances, she started to refine her voice, the way she approached music.

Working on new material, her patient, probing songwiting has a soulful slant, sitting somewhere between Bettye Swann and Courtney Barnett.

New single 'Honey' is out now, another sign of her incoming EP. Whereas the bulk of the EP was laid down in lightning speed, though, the single is more refined, something she laboured over for months.

Million Miles tells Clash: "The track’s about heartbreak and what more heartbreaking than the cute boy in the diner choosing the other girl... What can I say, we’ve all been through it, not quite like this though!"

Director Tom Ewbank takes charge of the visuals, pitting Sophie Baudry as a waitress, waiting in vain for the right customer to come along.

She continues: "I wanted to have a little fun with the video and I worked with the very wonderful Tom Ewbank who I’ve been a fan of for a long time. He found this amazing location, as soon as I heard they were serving pancakes I was there."

Tune in now.

